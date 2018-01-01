The Best Workouts at your fingertips
Box & Burn Anytime
Experience the energy of the best boxing inspired workouts from your living room. Training like a fighter will get you in the best shape of your life.
with America's top trainers
From Usher, Anderson Silva and Hugh Jackman to Jennifer Garner and the Victoria's Secret Models, our trainers are the most in-demand in America.
tracking every punch you throw
Use FightCamp's real-time punch metrics to benchmark yourself, then beat your score. Aim for peak performance, workout over workout, for a fast track to reaching your fitness goals.
The FightCamp Experience
1 -SIGN IN TO FIGHTCAMP
2 - CONNECT YOUR TRACKERS
3 - START WORKING OUT
Workouts Anytime You Want
Growing Library of Workouts
With 5+ new workouts weekly, FightCamp lets you choose from an ever-expanding library of the best boxing inspired workouts taught by the best trainers in America. All the workouts are available anytime, anywhere.
Workouts for every level
Whether you want to learn the fundamentals, get into advanced combinations, or just get a killer workout, we have you covered.
Exclusive Trainers
track your workouts & reach your goals faster
Welcome to the future of fitness. Track your workouts in real-time as well as over time to ensure that you reach peak performance workout over workout. Doing so leads to better, faster, more optimal progress.
Track Your Progression
With the Hykso Punch Trackers you can finally track your boxing workouts. See your punching output for all the classes you've taken and your daily, weekly and monthly stats to follow your progression upwards.